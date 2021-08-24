Pratik Gandhi starrer 'Raavan Leela' to release in theatres on October 1, 2021

Pratik Gandhi‘s feature film ‘Raavan Leela' will be having a theatrical release on October 1, 2021. Pratik Gandhi took to his social media account to announce the release date of the film along with its poster. This film is Pratik’s Bollywood debut, he'll be playing the lead role of Rajaram Joshi starring actress Aindrita Ray.

'Raavan Leela' is Pratik Gandhi's Bollywood debut in the lead role opposite actress Aindrita Ray. Pratik will be seen in the role of Rajaram Joshi in the dramatic entertainer.

Pratik, 41, rose to prominence with his role of Harshad Mehta in the web series 'Scam 1992'.

'Raavan Leela' is helmed by Hardik Gajjar and written by Shreyes Anil Lowlekar. The actor's upcoming films are 'Dedh Bigha Zameen' and 'Atithi Bhooto Bhava'.

