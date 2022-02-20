Prayer meet to be held in remembrance of Bappi Lahiri, family issues statement; Report

India lost another gem when veteran singer and composer Bappi Lahiri breathed his last on the 15th of February, 2022. He passed away at the age of 69 at Mumbai’s CritiCare Hospital due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea. He was suffering from multiple health problems, and his condition worsened after he had tested positive for Covid-19 last year, revealed director of the hospital, Dr. Deepak Namjoshi to ANI. The entire country has been mourning the loss of India’s Disco King, as the void left behind by the legend can never be filled.

As per a report by ETimes, Bappi Da’s family will be organizing a prayer meet remembering him, on the 23rd of February, at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai’s Juhu neighbouhood. The Lahiri family has reportedly issued an invite for the same. It reads, “With profound grief and sorrow we share with you that on 15th February 2022 our beloved Shri Bappi Lahiri has left for his heavenly abode”

“A prayer meeting will be held on Wednesday 23rd February 2022.

Time- 5:00 -7:00 pm

Venue- ISKCON - Juhu, Hare Krishna Land, Sri Mukteshwar Devalaya Rd, Marg, Sainath Nagar, MHADA Colony, Juhu, Mumbai.

Please join us to share our grief and pray for the departed pure soul.

In Grief

Lahiri Family”

Soon after news of the Disco King's demise surfaced, his son Bappa Lahiri issued a statement. It read, “With great sadness we announce the loss of my father Shri Bappi Lahiri ( Bappi Da). Please keep him in your prayers. He will always be amongst us though the immortal legacy of music, cheer and happiness he has left behind. Bappa Lahiri."

The veteran singer's last rites began at 10 AM on February 17th, at the Vile Parle crematorium in Mumbai where his mortal remains were bought. The Disco King's son Bappa Lahiri arrived from US on Thursday morning with his family and was present for the last rites.

