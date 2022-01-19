Pre-arrest bail granted to Poonam Pandey by Supreme Court in Pornography Case

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court issued protection to actress Poonam Pandey from arrest in the alleged porn films racket case. The model-turned-actor is a co-accused in the alleged pornography case in which Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai police.

As per the reports in ANI, a bench of Justices Vineet Saran and B V Nagarathna issued a notice to the Maharashtra government after an appeal filed by the actress against a Bombay High Court order was junked. The Bench reportedly said, "No coercive action against the appellant. Issue notice."

After the Bombay High Court rejected her anticipatory bail plea on November 25 last year, the actress filed an application with the Apex Court looking for interim protection against her arrest. According to the reports, the actress in her plea had said that she was not an owner or a partner in any of the platforms. Poonam Pandey had also mentioned that the complaint against her was about a video portraying her which was available on some platforms.

"While the Petitioner is not the owner or business partner in any such, websites or Online Platform, the only allegation against the Petitioner is that some video allegedly portraying the Petitioner is available on the website... In this regard, it is necessary to note that these websites, which allegedly have some videos of the petitioner have already been blocked and disabled by the government of India," the plea reportedly stated.

Last month, in December, the Supreme Court had granted interim protection from arrest to businessman Raj Kundra in the alleged pornography case.

