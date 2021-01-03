Pregger Kareena Kapoor Khan gets her dream home ready ahead of second child's arrival; Shares sneak peak

Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan announced her pregnancy, the actress is giving us major maternity goals. The couple is now getting their new abode ready for the new born.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second child with , is very active on social media these days. The Jab We Met actress never misses a chance of treating her fans with her beautiful pictures. Over the last few months, the actress has been making headlines for her maternity fashion choices. From stepping out for a walk to going to work, Kareena Kapoor is giving us major maternity fashion goals. And now the actress is looking forward to the arrival of her second baby and she is busy getting her new home ready.

The Udta Punjab actress shared the glimpse of her new home on her Instagram handle and captioned it as ‘back with our favourite @design_by_darshini. Dream home”. She even shared heart emojis. In the photo, Kareena can be spotted wearing a beautiful comfy blue kaftan as she is seen discussing the interiors of her new pad with the designer. She is looking very happy as she flaunts her baby bump. It was during the lockdown, Saif Ali Khan had revealed about their new home. Kareena and Saif opted to stay in Mumbai this year to bring in the new year.

During Neha Dhupia’s show, Kareena and Saif had said that they have not thought much about the name of the second child especially after the whole controversy over Taimur's name.

On the work front, Bebo recently wrapped the shooting of Laal Singh Chaddha with . The film is directed by Advait Chandan and is an official remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump. She is even shooting her talk show ‘What Women Want’.

