Alia Bhatt radiates pregnancy glow in a dress as she promotes Darlings with Vijay Varma & Shefali Shah; PIC

Alia Bhatt is enjoying the most special phase of her life these days. The Student Of The Year actress, who tied the knot to her longtime boyfriend-actor Ranbir Kapoor on April 14 this year, is currently expecting her first child and her fans are over the moon. The actress has been busy shooting and also promoting her films back-to-back. Now, Alia has kick-started the promotions of her upcoming movie, Darlings, and a picture is currently doing rounds on social media, in which, the mommy-to-be can be seen radiating her pregnancy glow as she promotes her film.

In the picture, Alia is seen posing with her Darlings co-stars Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah. The trio can be flaunting their happy smiles as they posed for the camera. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress is seen donning a floral dress from the label ZiMMERMAN and Alia’s maternity glow is unmissable. While Shefali looked stunning in a yellow maxi dress, Vijay, on the other hand, looked dapper in casuals. The film also stars Roshan Mathew and this also marks Bhatt's debut as a producer alongside Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma.

Check out Alia, Shefali, and Vijay's PIC:

Darlings marks the debut of director Jasmeet K Reen. The music for the film is composed by filmmaker-composer Vishal Bhardwaj, and the lyrics are by veteran lyricist Gulzar. Bhatt is also co-producing Darlings with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. It is slated to release on Netflix on August 5. Set in Mumbai, Darlings is set to be a quirky dark comedy that revolves around the lives of a mother-daughter relationship.

Meanwhile, apart from Darlings, Alia is currently awaiting the release of her highly-anticipated film, Brahmastra, co-starring Ranbir, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy. She also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Jee Le Zara. Alia will also be making her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone.

