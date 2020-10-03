Preggers Kareena Kapoor Khan chills by the pool in Kaftan in a gorgeous selfie; Says '5 months & going strong'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to become a mommy again and as she took a day off from shoot, the gorgeous star shared a selfie on Instagram and left everyone in awe of her pregnancy glow.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has reportedly resumed work on her film Laal Singh Chaddha with and a few days back, she was seen heading out of Mumbai with and son Taimur Ali Khan. Amid this, the actress has been keeping her fans updated on social media and speaking of this, Kareena shared a gorgeous selfie on Instagram on Saturday. The gorgeous star also shared an update regarding her pregnancy and left everyone excited about it.

The Laal Singh Chaddha took to Instagram and dropped a pretty selfie as she chilled by the side of the pool. In the gorgeous photo, Kareena is seen clad in a black and white Kaftan as she relaxed and soaked up the sun. The gorgeous star announced that she is 5 months pregnant and that she is going strong. Seeing her radiant glow in the photo, fans could not stop gushing over her photo and left endearing comments below it.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the photo and wrote, "5 months and going strong PS : The #KaftanSeries continues." Over the past few months of the lockdown, the actress had been sharing photos of herself in her gorgeous Kaftans and made them trendy all over again. Once again, Kareena showed her fans how to rock a kaftan like a boss.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan's selfie :

Meanwhile, when Kareena and Saif announced that they are expecting a second child, it left everyone excited. Post that, Kareena was often snapped in the city and her baby bump did attract the attention of fans. Amid this, recently, Kareena headed to shoot for Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir. The film stars her and Aamir in the lead. It is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is slated to release on Christmas 2021.

Credits :Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

