Preggers Kareena Kapoor shells out traditional vibes as she performs griha pravesh rituals in an UNSEEN pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been making the headlines these days not just on the professional front but on the personal front as well. The diva has recently released her pregnancy bible which has spilled beans about her personal life, pregnancy period and more. And now a new and unseen pic from her book is doing the rounds on social media wherein the Jab We Met actress appears to be eight months pregnant.

In the pic, Bebo was seen dressed in a teal coloured dressed and was heavily pregnant. She was standing next to the kitchen counter which was decorated with flowers and pooja thaali. The diva made sure to wear a mask in wake of the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. This new pic appeared to be from her griha pravesh ceremony and she was preparing milk on the stove as a part of the griha pravesh ceremony. For the uninitiated, Kareena and had moved to their new house before the arrival of their second son Jeh.

Take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s unseen pic:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kareena will be next seen in starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie happens to be the official Bollywood remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Laal Singh Chaddha will mark Kareena’s third collaboration with Aamir after 3 Idiots and Talaash. On the other hand, she will also be seen in ’s much anticipated multi-starrer period drama Takht along with , Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, , Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

