Pregnant and Powerful: Sonam Kapoor shares her state of mind as she stuns in a white outfit on her birthday.

Sonam Kapoor is celebrating a joyful year round the sun as the actress marks her 37th birthday today. This year is even more special for Sonam as the actress is pregnant and will be expecting her first child in a few months time. On her birthday, Sonam took to Instagram to share her state of mind. Sharing a series of stunning photos in a pristine white outfit, Sonam revealed that this birthday she's 'choosing to dress' how she feels despite the naysayers and haters.

Flaunting her baby bump, Sonam Kapoor wrote, "On the cusp of motherhood and at the brink of my birthday, I'm choosing to dress how I feel - Pregnant & Powerful, Bold & Beautiful...Thanks @abujanisandeepkhosla for draping women in outfits that bring out the most fierce and the most sensual parts of their femininity."

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's post below:

Doesn't Sonam look simply stunning in these photos?

With Sonam Kapoor entering her last trimester this month, she and husband Anand Ahuja jetted off to Italy for their babymoon. The couple took to social media to share several sweet moments from the babymoon. While sharing the pictures, Anand wrote, "Excited and ready as ever for our next chapter! #EverydayPhenomenal w @sonamkapoor , bestest pregers person ever." Sonam too reacted to her main man's post and dropped a few heart emoticons in the comment section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be seen next in Blind which will also star Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles. It is a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name.

