Pregnant Anushka Sharma's yoga pic with Virat Kohli trends on Twitter, netizens flood social media with memes
Anushka Sharma, who will soon be welcoming her first child with Virat Kohli, has taken social media by storm in the last few months. Right from her pregnancy announcement to photos and appearances, the actress and her cricketer husband in no time become top trends on social media. And looks like, on Tuesday, that was the case. Hours after Anushka shared a throwback photo of acing a difficult yoga pose with Virat's help, the actress quickly began trending on Twitter.
While sharing the photo, in which Anushka can be seen doing a headstand, the actress mentioned how she managed to do it under professional supervision. "For the Shirshasana, which I have been doing for many years, I ensured that I used the wall for support and also my very able husband supporting me balance, to be extra safe . This was also done under the supervision of my yoga teacher @eefa_shrof who was virtually with me through this session," the actress wrote in her post.
Despite this clarification, a section of netizens criticised Anushka and haters called the yoga pose during pregnancy 'risky'. Giving it back to trolls, one Twitter user tweeted in Anushka's support and said, "This little bean is staying fit in her pregnancy by doing yoga and people can't even digest that. Get a life, please. #AnushkaSharma."
Another section of netizens shared memes inspired by Anushka'sp picture and we decided to compile them for you. Take a look below:
#AnushkaSharma : Doing shirshasan won't effect my baby.
Meanwhile Baby : pic.twitter.com/vhxH3LS53o
1. Anushka Sharma during her pregnancy
2. Lazy me after looking at the pic: #viratkholi #AnushkaSharma #virushka pic.twitter.com/udRiFJJzIq
#AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/k66QaGiI6s
My baby is having a baby#AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/RltpRHfjem
#AnushkaSharma Is Doing Shirhasan During Pre*nency...
*Meanwhile Baby Inside: pic.twitter.com/aazM1RFkJs
People who want to try this. Use your brain before doing anything you see on the internet. Do not over do things and regret later. #AnushkaSharma Note: "I ensured that my very able husband supporting me. This was done under the supervision of my yoga teacher. pic.twitter.com/PCkdQjga6n
#AnushkaSharma doing yoga
Meanwhile the baby inside....... pic.twitter.com/XX23PQZHJO
#AnushkaSharma #ViratKohli
Anushka Sharma - doing shirshasana won't affect my baby
Meanwhile Baby from Inside :- pic.twitter.com/ECBm98LFLa
This little bean is staying fit in her pregnancy by doing yoga and people can't even digest that. Get a life, please. #AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/zUxZKnHt9k
#AnushkaSharma Is Doing Shirhasan During Pregnancy..
*Meanwhile Baby : pic.twitter.com/jYcxW5vkXm
