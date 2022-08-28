Pregnant Bipasha Basu flaunts her baby bump in green outfit; WATCH

Bollywood couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first child together and it looks like the stars could not be more ready to welcome their little one. Giving us a glimpse into just how excited they are, Bipasha Basu has shared a video wherein she is seen flaunting her baby bump in a comfy clothing. Recently, the couple had also shared a video clip on social media wherein Karan Singh Grover was seen singing the country song I Do (Cherish You) by Mark Wills for the mother-to-be Bipasha Basu.

Bipasha Basu Instagram Post

Sharing the glimpse of her pregnancy experience, Bipasha Basu can be seen flashing a cute smile while taking care of her baby bump with grace in a loosely fitted green coloured outfit. In her Instagram post today, she posted a heart emoji and hashtags like, “#mamatobe #loveyourself #loveyourbody #grateful #blessed”

Fans couldn't stop swooning over the adorable video and showered their love in the comments section. One of them wrote, “Beautiful Bips". Several of them posted heart emojis.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s pregnancy announcement

Earlier this month, the couple announced their pregnancy in an Instagram post. They wrote, "A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two, seemed a little unfair for us to see…so soon, we who once were two will now become three."

"A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee. Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby. Durga Durga," wrote Bipasha and Karan.

