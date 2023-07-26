Pregnant Ileana D'Cruz flaunts a full-grown baby bump in stunning red bodycon dress; Fans shower love

Ileana D'Cruz is all set to embrace motherhood for the first time. The actress often shares pictures and videos to keep her fans updated about her new journey. The Rustom actress has been posting her baby bump pictures and building up anticipation around her pregnancy journey. A while ago, Ileana shared a mirror selfie as she flaunted a full-grown baby bump.

Pregnant Ileana D'Cruz flaunts a full-grown baby bump

Taking to her Instagram, Ileana D'Cruz posted a mirror selfie. She flaunted her baby bump in a stunning red bodycon dress. Sharing the picture, the actress captioned it, "My little (watermelon emoji)."

For the photo, Ileana wore a red bodycon dress featuring a thigh-high slit. She wore a pair of heels and went for minimal makeup. She was smiling while clicking the selfie.

Have a look:

Check out fans' reactions

As soon as Ileana shared her new baby bum picture, fans showered love in the comments section. One wrote, "Congratulations." Another commented, "so lovely." others were seen dropping red hearts and fire emojis.

On July 7, the Main Tera Hero actress treated her followers by sharing an adorable video on her Instagram. The video showed her dressed in an all-black outfit, showing off her baby bump.

In the clip, the actress can be seen filming herself in front of the mirror. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “Cooking up quite the bun.”

When Ileana D'Cruz revealed her mystery man

On July 17, after months of speculations, Ileana finally put an end to the mystery surrounding the father of her baby. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actress shared a series of selfies showcasing a romantic date night.

The first photo showed the mother-to-be resting her head on her partner's shoulder. In the second photo, a beautiful moment of connection was captured as the couple gazed into each other's eyes and the third photo showcased their delightful chemistry as they were beaming with happiness. Sharing the pictures, D'Cruz captioned it "Date Night" and added a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Ileana D'Cruz announced her pregnancy earlier in April this year. She captioned her post, "Coming soon. Can't wait to meet you my little darling.”

