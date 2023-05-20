Pregnant Ileana D’Cruz flaunts her baby bump as she goes on a drive: ‘Sun’s out, bump’s out’

‘Barfi’ actress Ileana D’Cruz is expecting her first child, and she announced her pregnancy last month. On April 18, Ileana took to her social media to share that she cannot wait to meet her little one. Since then she has given a few glimpses of her baby bump in pictures shared on Instagram. The actress, who has over 16.1 million followers on the social media platform, loves to keep her fans updated, and recently, she gave a glimpse of herself as she went out on a drive.

Mom-to-be Ileana D’Cruz shares a glimpse of her baby bump

Taking to her Instagram stories, Ileana D’Cruz shared a short video clip of herself. In the video clip, she is seen smiling widely as she is seated in the backseat of the car. Ileana looks lovely in a black tank top, paired with a white shirt and statement sunglasses. In the video clip, Ileana shows off her baby bump, and in her caption, she wrote, “Sun’s out, bump’s out.” Ileana is clearly enjoying the sunny weather, and the glow on her face is unmissable! Check out her latest Instagram story below.

Ileana D’Cruz’s pregnancy announcement

While announcing her pregnancy last month, Ileana D’Cruz shared two adorable monochromatic pictures. The first one showed a cute baby romper with the text, “And so the adventure begins,” written over it. The second picture showed an adorable ‘mama’ pendant. Sharing the pictures, Ileana wrote in the caption, “Coming soon Can’t wait to meet you my little darling.” Ileana’s mother commented, “Welcome soon to the world my new grand baby, can’t wait.” Malaika Arora, Shibani Dandekar, Mini Mathur, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and others congratulated the mom-to-be.

Meanwhile, Ileana is rumoured to be in a relationship with Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastian Laurent Michel. They reportedly accompanied Katrina, Vicky and their friends on a Maldives trip. Earlier, she was dating Andrew Kneebone but the duo parted ways.

