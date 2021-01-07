Pregnant Kareena Kapoor Khan says she's 'waiting' with a stunning monochrome pic, BFF Malaika Arora chimes in

Sharing a monochrome photo, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who is expecting her second child this year, can be seen sitting with her hair and makeup on point.

Kareena Kapoor Khan hopped on to the Throwback Thursday bandwagon as she shared a drop dead gorgeous still on Instagram. But it was the actress' caption that drew our attention. Sharing a monochrome photo, the actress, who is expecting her second child this year, can be seen sitting on a sofa with her hair and makeup on point. The throwback photo is all about glam and high fashion, as Bebo serves quite a stunning look.

While her fans were in love with the photo and flooded the comments section, Kareena captioned the photo, "I'm waiting.." with multiple heart emojis. As fans guessed that Kareena is probably waiting for the arrival of her second child sometime in March, her bestie also chimed in.

Malaika left a sweet comment on Bebo's post as she wrote, "I'm also waiting." Check out Karena's latest Instagram post:

Kareena and husband announced that they were expecting their second child last year. The couple have been snapped on multiple occasions since then and Kareena also has been working through her pregnancy. From wrapping up her shoot for Laal Singh Chadha with to filming her chat show on a regular basis, the actress is not letting anything to stop her.

Thanks to the paparazzi, Kareena's fans often get to see the actress out and about for a stroll or to the doctor's clinic. On Thursday, Saif and Taimur were snapped in the city's suburbs.

Credits :Pinkvilla

