Pregnant Neha Dhupia begins her Monday morning amidst nature on extended birthday trip.

Neha Dhupia, who is expecting her second child with Angad Bedi soon, celebrated her birthday last week with a quiet getaway. The actress and host along with Angad Bedi zipped off to a serene location a few hours away from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai. The birthday trip was an extended one as Neha took to Instagram on Monday to drop a few photos.

In the new photos, Neha Dhupia soaked in the sun amidst lush greenery and posed for her husband's camera. Flaunting her baby bump in a bright yellow dress, looks like this was a much needed mini vacation for Neha. Taking to Instagram, Neha was all praise for her outfit and the property as she captioned it, "We Crushin over @asa.clothing + @hilton_shillim this Monday morning."

Take a look at Neha Dhupia's post below:

On her birthday, Angad picked a photo from their latest pregnancy photoshoot and penned a heartfelt note for his wife. He wrote, "Happy birthday to my pillar of strength. You dont need to be celebrated only on 27th aug.. but everyday for life!!! May Waheguru give you everything you wished for and soo much more. Keep moving forward with your head held high. I have been a small part of your wonderful journey in this life ..i wish that we make the coming years memorable together. I will always hold your hand. stay blessed and stay real just the way you are!!!! I LOVE YOU mehr ki maa (sic)." Click the link below to see their stunning photo.

ALSO READ: Angad Bedi pens a loving message for Neha Dhupia on her birthday: Will always hold your hand