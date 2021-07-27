Pregnant Neha Dhupia doing Yoga is a sight to behold; All the mommies to be take notes

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi recently took to their social media account and announced that they are soon going to become parents once again. The couple who already have a daughter, Mehr Dhupia Bedi, are elated to welcome their little bundle of Joy. Ever since the couple announced their pregnancy, all eyes are on the actress. She has always been particular about her fitness and keeps posting her workout videos. Well, even her pregnancy cannot stop her as she continues to do Yoga and stay fit even with that pregnant belly.

Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram handle to post a video of her doing Yoga. There was nothing that she did not do in that video. From Sooryanamskar to stretching, the diva aced every aasan. The actress captioned this video as, “They say that everything that you have been practising before your pregnancy is something you should continue with, for the 9 months too. Yoga and meditation is a form of exercise I have doing for almost 20 years. Ofcourse the body responds very differently now, but staying fit and active is something I would advocate all through. The asanas are very different when you are practising pre natal yoga and must be done under guidance.”

Check it out:

Neha Dhupia had recently opened up on the fact that the initial days of her pregnancy was filled with a lot of ups and downs as her hubby Angad Bedi had tested positive for COVID-19. Yet, the couple managed to stay positive through these tough times.

Well, fans showered Neha Dhupia with loads of love and power in the comments section. What do you think of her workout?

