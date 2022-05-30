Pregnant Sonam Kapoor flaunts her baby bump in a bodycon dress and comfortable sneakers; PIC

One of Bollywood's most popular divas to take social media by storm this year has been Sonam Kapoor. In March 2022, the actress and husband Anand Ahuja announced that they are expecting their first child. Since then, fans and followers have kept a close eye on Sonam's Instagram as well as her appearances. On Monday morning, Sonam took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie.

Well, this wasn't just any mirror selfie, but Sonam flaunted her adorable baby bump in the picture. Dropping the selfie, Sonam also indirectly conveyed that she is on top of maternity fashion. The actress blended comfort and style as she slipped into a black bodycon dress.

With the dress beautifully flaunting her baby bump, Sonam opted for a pair of comfortable and sporty sneakers that complemented the dress well. The actress also left her hair down and snapped the mirror selfie.

Check out Sonam Kapoor's picture below:

In March this year, Sonam Kapoor and Anan Ahuja announced that they are expecting their first child. Sharing dreamy photos, the couple wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022."

For the unversed, Sonam and husband Anand have made London their home ever since they tied the knot.

ALSO READ: Soon-to-be mum Sonam Kapoor gets a kiss from hubby Anand Ahuja as she reunites with him