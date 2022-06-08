Pregnant Sonam Kapoor looks radiant sans makeup as she smiles brightly in new PIC on the ‘gram

Sonam Kapoor has been quite active on her social media space lately. As the mom-to-be fully enjoys this special time, she has also been treating her millions of fans and followers to glimpses of her day-to-day life. Recently, Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja jetted off to Italy for a few days to spend some quality time together before they welcomed their baby. They called it their ‘babymoon’. The couple shared quite a few pictures and videos from their vacation on social media. Keeping up with this trajectory, Sonam shared another selfie on her Instagram space even after she is back from her holiday.

A few hours back, Sonam took to the story feature on Instagram and shared a picture where she can be seen sans any makeup. The pregnant actress looked quite radiant in her skin as she smiled brightly at the camera. She donned a beautiful green salwar suit, while her beautiful long tresses were styled in waves. Sonam clicked the selfie with two people who help her with hair and makeup. Sharing the photo, the Delhi 6 actress captioned the post, “@joshwood @peteburkill making me look freesssshhhh”.

Sonam Kapoor shares a selfie:

Sonam and Anand celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary last month. On their special day, Anand wrote, "..the most giving, selfless, generous person in the world. Only kindness and wholeness in your soul. @sonamkapoor … you inspire me everyday. Happy anniversary my #EverydayPhenomenal".

The Veere Di Wedding actress too expressed her love for her husband as she wrote, “Happy happy Anniversary @anandahuja I’ve always been an incurable romantic and believed in all the love stories ever written. You’ve surpassed all expectations of what I dreamt and wished for. I thank the universe everyday that gave me the best man in the world! Love you the most most my baby. 6 years down and an eternity to go. #everydayphenomenal”.

The beautiful couple is expected to have their baby due in August this year.

