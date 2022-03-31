Pregnant Sonam Kapoor schooled by social media user for not wearing a mask; Anand Ahuja defends

Last week, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja took to the internet by storm as they announced pregnancy. The couple was recently spotted at a store launch in the city. They were joined by their family members including Anil Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, and other Bollywood celebrities too. The actress was seen wearing a blue pantsuit for the event and matched it with white sneakers. While Anand opted for casual attire. It was their first public appearance post-pregnancy announcement. Later, Anand took to his Instagram handle and shared several pictures from the launch.

Fans rushed to the comment section and dropped several compliments on the couple. They even congratulated them on the good news. However, one of the social media users took to the comment section of Anand Anuja’s post and schooled pregnant Sonam for not wearing a face mask during the event. “Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor wear your masks. You are pregnant so be careful. COVID is still around," said the social media user. Soon after, Anand Anuja gave a response and defended his wife. He wrote, “yes she did! Just for the entrance she was without and then wore when she went inside.”

Take a look:

To announce the big news, the couple shared a few beautiful pictures on social media and wrote, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you”.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Boney Kapoor expresses joy over Sonam Kapoor’s pregnancy; Says they’ll party once the baby arrives