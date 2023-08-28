Pregnant Swara Bhasker drops PICS from her maternity photoshoot with a ‘reluctant yet sporting’ Fahad Ahmad

Swara Bhasker has made a name for herself in Bollywood. She started her career in 2009 and has since acted in some of the most popular movies in recent years. These include Guzaarish, Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu, and Veere Di Wedding among others. On the personal front, Swara has been doing well. She recently tied the knot with politician Fahad Ahmad.

Swara Bhasker shares her maternity shoot pics

Today, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actress took to Instagram to share some really beautiful pictures from her maternity shoot. In them, she is accompanied by Fahad in a beautiful picturesque location. It featured colored as well as monohrome pictures. She captioned it, "Sometimes life grants you a blessing unexpectedly & sets you on a journey of both self discovery and togetherness! This special time in our life is captured so simply, in an honest & relaxed way and so beautifully by the lens of @memoriesbybarkha .. Special thanks to @kaushikanu & @prifreebee for sprucing us up! And of course @fahadzirarahmad for being a reluctant yet sporting model."

Check out.

Swara announced her pregnancy in June

In June, Swara took to social media to share the news of her pregnancy. In the pictures, she is lovingly held from behind by her husband Fahad, and her baby bump is visible. In the caption, the actress wrote, 'Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together!". She then stated that she is feeling "blessed, grateful, excited and clueless." From the captions, its also clear that the baby will be born around the month of October this year. People quickly took to the comment section to congratulate her. Both met in December 2019 while protesting for the CAA-NRC. Fahad is a politician and belongs to the Samajwadi Party. They got married in February this year.

On the work front, Swara was last seen in the 2022 female buddy comedy movie Jahaan Chaar Yaar. It failed to impress the audiences. She has also signed up to play nine different characters in a movie titled Mrs. Falani.

