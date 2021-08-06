Preity Zinta on 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai: Had told Farhan on first day of shoot, this will be a cult film

Reminiscing about the film, Preity said: "This is surreal, celebrating 20 years of 'Dil Chahta Hai'. I remember Farhan telling me that whenever he makes a film, he would love for me to be part of it."

"A few months later, we signed on for 'Dil Chahta Hai' and we had so much fun on set. I told Farhan on the first day of shoot, that this will be a cult film and he laughed at me. Today after all these years I'm so proud of the film we made," added the 46-year-old actress.

She says whenever she thinks about the film, she gets a smile on her face.

"I have so many fond memories from the shoot and always have a big smile on my face when I remember those mad days," added the actress.

"Dil Chahta Hai" will be showcased on &Pictures on August 10 to mark its two decade run in Hindi cinema.

