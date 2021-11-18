Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough blessed with twins via surrogacy, here's what the couple named them

In a surprising good news, Preity Zinta took to social media to announce the arrival of her twin baby girl and boy with husband Gene Goodenough. The actress revealed that they welcomed the children via surrogacy.

Taking to Instagram, Preity wrote, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia #gratitude#family #twins #ting."

Congratulations to the new parents!