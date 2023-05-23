Preity Zinta and husband Gene Goodenough meet Dalai Lama in Dharamshala; Actress shares PICS

Actress Preity Zinta, who is quite active on social media, is currently in India. She recently returned with her husband Gene Goodenough and their kids, Jai and Gia. Earlier today, the actress took to Instagram and shared pictures from her meeting with Dalai Lama. Preity and Gene met Dalai Lama in Dharamshala. The actress also penned a note and said that she feels grateful that they got to spend some time with him.

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough meet Dalai Lama in Dharamshala

In the pictures, Preity and Gene are seen talking and laughing as they sat next to Dalai Lama. In one of the pictures, Gene is seen shaking hands with Dalai Lama. Along with the pictures, Preity wrote, "Ending IPL in Dharamshala was not what I hoped for but meeting his Holiness The Dalai Lama in Dharamshala was everything I hoped for. So grateful we got to spend some time with him as he shared pearls of wisdom & laughter with us #ting." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the pictures, fans were seen reacting to them. A fan commented, "Awesome moment. Dalai Lama Ji." Another fan wrote, "Blessed moment."

Post her Dharamshala visit, Preity enjoyed mouthwatering street food. She shared a selfie while binging dahi puri. She didn't disclose the location in her post. Along with the picture, she wrote, "First stop after landing back #dahipuri #streetfood #yummy #ting."

Meanwhile, Preity and Gene recently visited the Hateshwari Mata temple in Shimla. They took their kids along with them to seek blessings. The actress shared the video on Instagram and wrote a heartfelt note. Her post read, "When I was a little girl I often visited the Hateshwari Mata temple in Hatkoti, Shimla - Himachal Pradesh. This temple has played a big role in my childhood & I’ve always felt very connected to it. Now that I’m a mother its only natural that the first temple my kids visited was this incredible & ancient temple. Here’s a sneak peek of our visit. I’m sure Jai & Gia will not remember this trip so we will have to come back again क्योंकि माँ का बुलावा फिर से ज़रूर आएगा Jai Ma Durga - Jai Mahisasurmardini. If any of you get a chance to visit do not miss it. It’s magical, mysterious & stunning beautiful & yes you can thank me later."

