Preity Zinta beats cabin fever & LA lockdown blues by going for a hike with Pati Parmeshwar Gene Goodenough

, who has settled in the US with husband Gene Goodenough, uses social media to often connect with her fans and keep them updated. On Wednesday she took to Twitter and Instagram to share with her fans what getting out of the house after almost three weeks felt like. For the unversed, Los Angeles had gone into a lockdown in early December for three weeks owing to rapidly rising cases.

The actress revealed that the past three weeks haven't been easy and she was even getting cabin fever. In order to get rid of the lockdown blues, Preity decided to hike up a mountain trail and her 'Pati Parmeshwar' Gene Goodenough also gave her company. Once she hiked up, Preity even recorded a video from the top and shared it with her fans.

In the video, we get to see the breathtaking view as well as other hikers at the top. Sharing the same, Preity wrote, "Was getting cabin fever after staying home for 3 weeks so decided to go on this 8 mile hike. Omg ! It was the most amazing view #Pzfit #Patiparmeshwar #Hike #Maskitup #Ting."

Take a look:

Was getting cabin fever after staying home for 3 weeks so decided to go on this 8 mile hike. Omg ! It was the most amazing view #Pzfit #Patiparmeshwar #Hike #Maskitup #Ting pic.twitter.com/1nLh7ssGyN — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) December 23, 2020

In the last three weeks, Preity indulged in some baking and even chronicled it for the gram. However, she definitely missed dining out as she shared a selfie with Gene a few days ago and wrote, "I still cannot believe that the last time we ate at a restaurant was in the second week of March. It’s been 8 months since. Who would have thought this would last so long ! Cannot wait for life to get back to the normal we are used to." We too Preity, we too!

