Preity Zinta blesses our feeds with a gorgeous throwback PIC from her wedding week

Actress Preity Zinta who debuted in Bollywood with the 1998 film Dil Se went on to become one of the most famous actresses of Bollywood. Currently, the actress resides with her husband Gene Goodenough and her twins Jai and Gia. The couple welcomed their twins via surrogacy last year in November. Ever since then, Preity makes it a point to share glimpses of her life with her husband and twins on her Instagram once in a while. Talking about Instagram, the actress is quite active on the social media platform and you can often catch her sharing gorgeous pictures there. Well today was no different as she took the trip down memory lane and shared a stunning picture from her wedding week.

In the picture that Preity shared on her Instagram, she looked absolutely gorgeous and made our hearts flutter. She wore a pretty white dress and shades in the selfie. She also accessorised the look with a beautiful pearl necklace. Her pretty smile just brightened our day. Along with the post, Preity wrote, “Throwback to our wedding week #throwbackthursday #throwback #nofilter #ting". Of course, the post went viral within minutes. Fans from all over poured in love and showered the actress with compliments. While one fan wrote, “Gorgeous”, another wrote, “So beautiful”.

Preity Zinta shares a PIC from her wedding week:

Meanwhile, just a while back on Mother’s day, Preity shared an adorable picture with her mum Nilprabha Zinta and the twins. To mark the special occasion, Preity penned a heartwarming caption with the picture. “I never understood why my mother called me so much, worried about me constantly & wanted to know my whereabouts, as I galavanted around the world as a teenager & an adult, till I became a mother. Now I’m beginning to understand it.”

