Preity Zinta buys a lavish apartment in Bandra for whopping Rs 17.01 crore: Report

Preity Zinta is one of the most admired actresses in Bollywood. Her bubbly nature and impeccable acting skills in several remarkable films made her a fan favorite. The actress is happily married to financial analyst Gene Goodenough. Despite staying away from the movie world, the actress is quite active on her social media. Recently, it has been reported that the actress has purchased a lavish apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra worth Rs. 17.01 crore.

Preity Zinta purchases a lavish apartment in Mumbai's Bandra

As per a report published in Moneycontrol, Preity Zinta has acquired an apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra worth Rs. 17.01 crore, according to documents accessed by realty platform IndexTap.com.

The report suggests that the apartment is situated in the posh locality of Pali Hill and comes with two reserved parking spots. The lavish abode has a carpet area of 1,474 sq ft. Preity has purchased the apartment from Keystone Realtors Limited.

According to the report, the registration of documents was done on October 23 which shows that Preity paid a stamp duty of Rs 85.07 lakh for the apartment.

Notably, a report by The Times of India suggests that the apartment purchased by the actress is in the same place where she used to live before her marriage to Gene Goodenough. The acquired property is located on the Nargis Dutt Road.

About Preity Zinta

The Bollywood star got married to Gene Goodenough in 2016 in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles, after a few years of courtship. Gene is the Senior Vice-President of a US-based hydroelectric power company. The much-in-love couple are proud parents to twin kids, Jai and Gia, whom they welcomed through surrogacy in 2021.

Preity Zinta's professional front

Quite active in the 1990s and 2000s, Preity Zinta made her big Bollywood debut in Mani Ratnam’s Dil Se in 1998. She went on to then star in Soldier alongside Bobby Deol, the success of both the films made her a star. The actress later went on to take up a relatively unconventional subject based on a teenage single mother in Kya Kehna. In an illustrious career, she has worked with almost all the A-listers of Bollywood.

In 2011, she launched her own production company, PZNZ Media. The actress was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit in 2018 co-starring Sunny Deol.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from (Moneycontrol/ IndexTap.com/The Times of India). In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

