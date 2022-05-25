Preity Zinta calls Karan Johar 'king of bling' as she wishes him on his birthday with UNSEEN pics

Karan Johar is celebrating his 50th birthday today, on the 25th of May. In his almost three-decades-long career, the filmmaker has achieved a lot of fame, appreciation, and love for his work as a director, writer, producer, chat show host, and of course, now an emerging fashion force. Needless to say, the who’s who of B’Town have been sending him love-filled wishes on his special day. Among others, Preity Zinta too took to her social media space and wished her friend with a lovely note and precious throwback photos. Have you seen them yet?

Preity Zinta wishes Karan Johar on 50th birthday

Preity Zinta might be away from the silver screen for some time now. However, she ensures to keep in touch with her many fans and followers. Every now and then, Preity takes to Instagram and shares priceless throwback photos with Bollywood celebs and tonight was one such instance. The Koi Mil Gaya actress shared a few unseen photos with the man of the moment, Karan Johar, and wrote a sweet birthday note for him too!

The caption read, “Happy 50th birthday to the funniest guy I know. KJo you are not only the King of Bling but also the king of emotion & wit (heart eye emoji) Thank you for always making me laugh & for having such a strong emotional quotient in your life & in your movies. I have never had a dull moment around you & I wish you always smile, shine & make the world a better place. Loads of love, happiness & sexiness to you today & always (red heart emoji, party popper emoji) #happybirthday #staygolden #ting”.

Take a look:

Karan Johar’s Birthday Bash

Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Karan Johar will be throwing a grand-themed party at Yash Raj Studios for his 50th birthday tonight. A few moments back, the filmmaker was seen looking dapper in a green blingy suit, as he posed for photos.

All the top names from the Hindi film industry, including the Dharma Talents, are expected to come and attend KJO’s party. “It’s a theme party and the invitation sent out to all the attendees has a mention of the same. It’s going to be a black and bling theme for the bash,” a source close to the development said.

