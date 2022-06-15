Preity Zinta celebrates 15 years of Jhoom Barabar Jhoom with a dance clip with Bobby Deol: Cannot stop smiling

Preity Zinta is celebrating 15 years of her film Jhoom Barabar Jhoom. The actress has been away from the silver screen for quite some time now. However, she has certainly not been away from the limelight. Preity continues to engage with and entertain her fans on social media, where she often posts life updates, adorable photos, and precious throwbacks with her B’Town peers. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few moments back, Preity yet again took to her Instagram space and posted a short clip from Jhoom Barabar Jhoom where she can be seen grooving with her co-actor Bobby Deol.

Sharing the video, Preity wrote a sweet note reminiscing her days shooting this film with her co-actors. The caption read, “Jhoom Barabar Jhoom turns a year older today & I cannot stop smiling & thinking of all the mad scenes we shot & how much we laughed. Everyone was exhausted after all the dance sequences but that did not stop us from having a blast. This movie is a constant reminder of how friends make every situation adventurous & fun (red heart emoji) #jhoombarabarjhoom #Memories #friendship #ting @amitabhbachchan @bachchan @iambobbydeol @larabhupathi @shankar.mahadevan @ehsaan @loymendonsaofficial @yrf.”

Apart from Preity and Bobby, the Shaad Ali directorial featured Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Lara Dutta in pivotal roles.

Click HERE to watch Preity Zinta’s video.

Here is a screengrab from Preity Zinta’s video:

Recently, Preity and her husband Gene Goodenough were seen at Karan Johar’s star-studded 50th birthday bash on the 25th of May. The Veer Zaara actress shared several pictures from the party on her social media space, where she can be seen having a gala time with her industry peers.