  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Preity Zinta celebrates 17 years of Lakshya; Says it’s the toughest film she has ever done

Preity Zinta went down memory lane on Friday to recall shooting for Farhan Akhtar's "Lakshya", co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Hrithik Roshan, which released 17 years ago on this day. The actress tagged the film as her toughest ever.
8371 reads Mumbai Updated: June 18, 2021 06:41 pm
Preity Zinta celebrates 17 years of Lakshya; Says it’s the toughest film she has ever done Preity Zinta celebrates 17 years of Lakshya; Says it’s the toughest film she has ever done
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Preity posted a snippet of the song "Agar main kahoon" from the film on Instagram. The number features the actress alongside Hrithik. "Remembering Lakshya today -- My toughest film ever. Filming at 18000+feet in Ladakh was brutal and beautiful at the same time. I'm so proud of this film and everything it stood for," she captioned the image.

Preity added: "It is definitely a love letter to all the army brats out there It's also a reminder to never forget all those sacrifices & the unmatched bravery of our armed forces. Thank you @amitabhbachchan ji @faroutakhtar @hrithikroshan @ritesh_sid@zoieakhtar @reemakagti1@jaduakhtar @shankarehsaanloy & the entire cast n crew for this memorable experience. #17yearsofLakshya #Memories #Jaihind #Ting."

"Lakshya", a war drama, tells the coming-of-age story of a young man who finds purpose in life after becoming an army officer. It is a fictional account set against the backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War.

Also read| Preity Zinta makes a comeback on social media after her digital detox

 

Credits :IANS

You may like these
Priyanka Chopra, Sussanne Khan root for Preity Zinta as she heads out after COVID restrictions ease up in US
Preity Zinta makes a comeback on social media after her digital detox
Preity Zinta gets her second jab of COVID 19 vaccine; Urges everyone to get vaccinated ‘so we are all safe’
PHOTOS: Preity Zinta dons black and grey athleisure as she gets papped outside a clinic
Preity Zinta keeps Holi spirit alive & wishes fans with colorful throwback pics with hubby Gene Goodenough
Katrina Kaif catches Preity Zinta mid workout and flaunts her photography skills; See Pic