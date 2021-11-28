Preity Zinta celebrates 18 years of ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ with a nostalgic video; WATCH

Kal Ho Naa Ho was one such movie that holds a special place in the minds of all the fans. The Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan starrer were hit not only amongst fans but also amongst the critics. This film has clocked 18 years today and netizens have gotten the film trending on Twitter. This shows the amount of love the fans had for this film. Today, the lead actress of the film Preity took to her Instagram handle to share a video that will get you on a nostalgic trip.

The video that Preity Zinta shared begins with a clipping from the movie that has her and Saif Ali Khan dancing and Shah Rukh Khan looking at them. Then there are a couple of stills from the movie that will remind you of some of the best scenes from the movie. This video indeed will take you on a nostalgic trip. At the end of the video, there is a text with ’18 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho’.

Take a look:

Recently, Preity Zinta pleasantly surprised her fans with the news of the arrival of her twins. The actress had announced saying, “Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia #gratitude#family #twins #ting.”

