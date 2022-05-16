Preity Zinta celebrates 19 years of Armaan; Calls her character a 'psychotic spoilt brat with a wounded heart'

Preity Zinta is one of the most famous actresses in Bollywood. The actress made her debut in the film industry with the 1998 film Dil Se and ever since gave many hits in films like- Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Veer Zaara, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and others. Today, the actress celebrates 19 years of her 2003 movie, Armaan, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Gracy Singh, and Randhir Kapoor in the lead. The film was directed by Honey Irani.

A few hours back, the Dil Chahta Hai actress took to her social media and shared a video of the movie's song titled Mere Dil Ka Tumse which also features Anil. She wrote: "Uff ! Armaan ! This film was special in so many ways. I got to experience a complex Sonia - a psychotic spoilt brat with a wounded heart. She was a paranoid narcissist & a lost child. So much to explore & so much to express."

Further, expressing gratitude to the cast of Armaan, Preity added: "I will always be grateful to Honey aunty for being such a brave & experimental director. A big shout out to the cast & crew of this crazy movie for making it possible & to @AnilKapoor & @iamgracysingh for letting me torment them in every possible way."

Check out Preity Zinta's post:

In November last year, the actress and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomes twins Jai and Gia via surrogacy last year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Preity is all set to make her comeback to the film with the thriller film, The Kitty Party, which is a female-driven murder mystery that moonlights between being a dramedy and thriller. She was last seen in the 2018 action-comedy film, Bhaiaji Superhit which features Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel, and Shreyas Talpade.

