Preity Zinta celebrates Diwali with ‘pati parmeshwar’ Gene Goodenough in LA; Shares beautiful selfie with him

Preity Zinta has recently shared the pics of her Diwali celebration with husband Gene Goodenough and they are unmissable.

Diwali has always been celebrated with a lot of zeal and gaiety across India. After all, it is one of the most important and loved festival here. While our Bollywood celebs were also seen celebrating this festival of lights in their own way. Amid this, , who has been settled in Los Angeles post her wedding, also celebrated Diwali with a lot of enthusiasm in the foreign land. In fact, Kal Ho Naa Ho actress also shared pics from her Diwali celebration.

In the pics, Preity was seen posing with her husband Gene Goodenough and the duo was giving perfect ethnic vibes. While the dimpled girl looked stunning in her yellow, her husband wore a golden coloured plain kurta. The couple’s beautiful selfie was oozing love. Preity captioned it as “Diwali selfie #Patiparmeshwar #Diwali #selfie #ting” followed by a heart emoticon. Interestingly, the diva’s mother had also visited her in LA for the festival. Sharing a pic with her mommy, Preity wrote, “Jai Mata Di Love you so much ma. You made this Diwali so special. #Diwali #Ma #Selfie #loveyou #ting.”

Take a look at Preity Zinta’s Diwali celebration pics:

Earlier, Preity also shared a love-filled pic with her brothers on Bhai Dooj. In the pic, her brothers were seen kissing her on the cheeks while her expressions were unmissable. In the caption, Preity wrote, “Happy Bhai Dhooj to all the Bhai’s & Behens out there. I’m so grateful I grew up with brothers cuz there was never a dull moment growing up. Three is better than two.”

Also Read: Preity Zinta's brothers give a sweet peck on her cheeks as she flashes her dimples on Bhai Dooj; See PHOTO

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×