Preity Zinta celebrates three decades of friendship with her ‘friend for life’ Sussanne Khan; See adorable PIC

Preity Zinta might not be an active part of Bollywood right now; she still manages to be in limelight as the friends she made along the way are still by her side. The Kal Ho Naa Ho actress took to social media and shared an image of herself with her friend of several years, interior designer and entrepreneur Sussanne Khan. The duo is celebrating three decades of friendship. In the image, the two beauties are seen wearing their brightest smiles as they pose for the camera in black and white T-shirts. Preity is currently in Los Angeles with her husband and family.

Sharing the picture, the actress wrote: “There are friends in life & there are friends for life Never a dull moment with you my darling @suzkr Three decades and counting #friendsforever #friendslikefamily #ting.” Meanwhile, reacting to the post, Sussanne Khan wrote: “I loveeee u beyond my words…my darling preeeee we have the besttttt Laugh out Louds together. it’s always better when we together.”

Have a look at Preity’s post:

Earlier this month, Preity shared another happy photo with her husband Gene Goodenough, Hrithik Roshan, Sussanne Khan and her boyfriend Arslan Goni and Sonali Bendre. Sharing it, Preity Zinta wrote, “A night to remember. #memories #ting." She had also shared pictures from Karan Johar's birthday party in May in which she was seen posing with Gene, Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad. She captioned it, “Roses are red, my dress was green, too many favourites all on my screen. Hope that rhymes #nightout #friendship #memories #selfies #ting."

Preity made her acting debut with a small role in Mani Ratnam directorial Dil Se. She has starred in a number of films since then, including Soldier, Dil Chahta Hai, Koi Mil Gaya, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer-Zaara, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. The actress has been married to Gene Goodenough since 2016. They welcomed their twins Jai and Gia through surrogacy last year.