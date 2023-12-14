Preity Zinta clarifies Pritam Singh is not her real name; Soldier co-star Bobby Deol apologizes for confusion

The delightful actress Preity G Zinta set the record straight about her name today. Preity clarified that her real name was never Pritam Singh and shared the amusing story behind the nickname. She revealed that Bobby Deol coined the moniker on the sets of their film Soldier. In response, Bobby playfully reacted and conveyed his apologies for any confusion.

Preity Zinta on name Pritam Singh given by Soldier co-star Bobby Deol

On December 14, Preity G Zinta took to Instagram to share a video, and revealed that Pritam Singh Zinta was never her name, expressing confusion about how it made its way onto the internet. Preity said that her name has always been Preity Zinta and mentioned that she added a ‘G’ to it for her husband’s surname, Goodenough. She humorously disclosed that she opted not to add it at the end to avoid the name becoming "Preity Zinta G."

In the caption accompanying the video, Preity G Zinta delved into the origins of the name Pritam Singh. She explained, “Over the years I have consistently read in various media articles that I have changed my name from Pritam Singh Zinta to Preity Zinta. I have tried to set the record straight so many times by telling everyone that, on the sets of ‘Soldier’ @iambobbydeol called me Pritam Singh as a Joke ( pls ask him why he chose that name when u meet him).”

She continued, “The movie became a blockbuster, our friendship flourished & since then Pritam Singh - the name is still stuck to me….. Bachaao So one last time folks - Pritam Singh was NEVER my name. It’s always been Preity Hope this clarifies everything once and for all. #Ting #Factcheck #PreityGZinta #PreityZinta #LordBobbyDeol.”

