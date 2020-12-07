Preity Zinta comes out in support of the farmers who are protesting; Calls them 'The soldiers of the soil'

Preity Zinta has recently come out in support of the protesting farmers. She shared a few pictures and wrote a heart-warming note for them on social media.

Farmers from various parts of the country, mostly from Punjab and Haryana are protesting against the new farmers law issued by the government. Today, they have entered the 12th day of their protest. The farmers have blocked all the borders of Delhi and they have also called for a Bharat Bandh on Tuesday. The next round of discussions between farmers and Centre has been scheduled for Wednesday. After actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh showed his support with farmers on social media, several other Bollywood celebrities are also showing their support to the farmers.

Bollywood actress took to her Twitter handle and shared a few pictures of the protesting farmers at the Delhi borders. While sharing the same, she wrote, “My heart goes out 2the farmers & their families protesting in the cold in this pandemic.They are the soldiers of the soil that keep our country going.I sincerely hope the talks between the farmers & govt yield positive results soon & all is resolved. #Farmerprotests #Rabrakha.”

My heart goes out 2the farmers & their families protesting in the cold in this pandemic.They are the soldiers of the soil that keep our country going.I sincerely hope the talks between the farmers & govt yield positive results soon & all is resolved. #Farmerprotests #Rabrakha pic.twitter.com/b7eW8p8N3P — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) December 6, 2020

Not only Preity, other celebs like Dharmendra, Jonas, Richa Chadha, Sonu Sood, , Riteish Deshmukh, have also lent their support to the farmers. While Diljit Dosanjh went to the Delhi border in person to protest with the farmers and has also donated Rs 1 crore to them for buying warm clothes.

Check out some of the posts here:

Sonam Kapoor posted pictures of the protesting farmers along with a quote, "When tillage begins, other arts follow. The farmers, therefore, are the founders of human civilization." The actor also used a hashtag of the movement name ‘Delhi Chalo’.

Riteish Deshmukh shared on Twitter, “If you eat today, thank a farmer. I stand in solidarity with every farmer in our country. #JaiKisaan.”

Richa Chadha wrote, “For those who are wondering what the farmers are protesting, read- India has been facing an agrarian crisis for the past 2 decades, 12000 farmers commit suicide every year, that’s over 30/day! And yet, this is the biggest protest by people who put food on our plates.”

Credits :Preity Zinta Twitter

