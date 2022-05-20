Preity Zinta continues her throwback streak with Salman Khan, posts yet another priceless PIC

Preity Zinta has shared yet another throwback photo with Salman Khan this evening. The dimpled actress has been away from the silver screen for some time now. However, she has continued to entertain and engage with her many fans and followers on social media. Preity is quite active on Instagram, and often treats netizens to updates and sneak peeks into her life with hubby Gene Goodenough and their twins Jai and Gia. Moreover, she also shares priceless throwback PICS with her industry colleagues every now and then.

Keeping up with this trajectory, yesterday, Preity shared an unseen photo with Salman Khan which went viral in no time. In yesterday’s picture, Preity has seen hanging upside-down as Salman held her legs with his arms. The two were seen giggling and laughing as they looked at each other. Fans loved Preity’s post and flooded the comments section with hilarious captions for the photograph.

And now, Preity has followed it up with yet another photograph of the same moment, but this time, the actors seem to get their pose right! In the photo, the Tiger 3 actor can be seen lifting Preity in his arms as she kept her legs in the air. Sharing this photo, Preity captioned the post, “Getting it right (heart eye emoji) #flashbackfriday #memories #funtimes #ting @beingsalmankhan.” This time too, fans left a lot of likes and love-filled comments on her post.

Preity Zinta posts another throwback PIC with Salman Khan

Salman and Preity have shared screen space in several films together like Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega, Jaan-E-man, Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha, and Heroes.

While Preity has been away from films for some time now, Salman will be soon seen in Tiger 3 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

