Preity Zinta drops adorable PIC of her twins enjoying their first IPL 2022 game; Fan calls them ‘lucky charm’

Preity Zinta is overjoyed as her twin babies Gia and Jai watched the first IPL match of their lives. To top it off, the actress’ team Punjab Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets yesterday to win the match as well. On the happy occasion, Preity took to her Instagram space and shared an adorable picture of the team’s ‘new fans’, where they can be seen staring at the match airing on the television screen.

Sharing this picture, Preity wrote a sweet caption that read, “New team, new Captain and new fans (heart eye emoji) Thank you @punjabkingsipl for such a fantastic run chase and for making Jai & Gia’s first IPL game so memorable (clapping emojis) I cannot stop smiling. #Ting #Tataipl #ipl2022 #saddapunjab #aapajeetgaye (red heart emoji)”.

As soon as Preity shared the picture, fans and followers showered it with likes and comments. One fan wrote, “May Gia n Jai be the lucky charm for our Punjab (red heart emoji) (flower emoji) Supporting Punjab since season 1 (heart eye emoji)”. Another fan’s comment read, “New fan is good luck for new team (smiley emoji) and a new captain (thumbs up emoji) they are enjoying a new beginning of Punjab Kings (slew of heart eye emojis)”. Many others congratulated the actress on the team’s win.

Take a look at Preity Zinta’s post:

For the unversed, Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed their twins via surrogacy last year in November. The actress had taken to her Instagram space to share the news with fans, friends, and followers. Sharing a wonderful picture with Gene, Preity revealed that they have named their twins Gia Goodenough and Jai Goodenough.

