Preity Zinta drops a glimpse of her 'cute warm baby' ahead of IPL auction 2022

Owner of Punjab Kings and new mommy Preity Zinta decided to give the IPL auction 2022 a miss to stay with her twins this year. But, this did not mean that her excitement is any less. The star shared a cute selfie with one of her twin babies ahead of the IPL 2022 auction and expressed her excitement. She also joked about her baby replacing the red IPL auction paddle this year as she geared up to watch the auction on TV.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Preity wrote, "All set to watch the Tata IPL Auction tonight. Feels amazing to have a cute warm baby in my arms instead of the red auction paddle On a serious note my heart is racing and I cannot wait for our new PBKS squad. All the best @punjabkingsipl Let’s execute our plans and stay focused. #Tataiplauction #saddasquad @iplt20 #ting." In the photo, Preity is seen clad in a casual avatar as she held her baby close to her ahead of the event.

Have a look:

Recently, Preity conveyed her decision of skipping the IPL auction on social media with a note where she expressed that she cannot leave her twins Gia and Jai alone and travel. She wrote, "This year I’m going to miss the IPL Auction as I cannot leave my little ones and travel to India. The last couple of days have been hectic discussing the auction and all things cricket with our team. I wanted to reach out to our fans and ask them if they have any player suggestions or recommendations for our new team. I would love to know who you wanna see in the red jersey this year. Bring it on folks… I’m all ears #iplauction #throwback."

The actress and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed Gia and Jai via surrogacy in November 2021. She has been spending time with them ever since. While Preity is yet to reveal her babies' face to the world, fans of the actress have been sending out good wishes to the new parents.

