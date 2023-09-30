Preity Zinta enjoys fun-filled beach day with her kids Jai and Gia; says 'So much to be grateful for'-PICS

Preity Zinta is one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood. The “pretty woman” has never missed a chance to win the hearts of the audience with her impeccable acting skills and the charm that she carries around. While Preity is one of the best actresses in the Bollywood industry, she is also a doting mother to her children Jai and Gia. The dimpled girl keeps giving her fans glimpses of her on-camera and off-camera life. Now, she has once again treated her fans by sharing pictures of herself with her kids as they rejoiced at the beach.

Preity Zinta has a fun-filled Saturday with kids at the beach

The doting mother took to her Instagram on Saturday morning and dropped two pictures of herself and her children relishing their beach day. The first picture showed Preity holding Gia depicting the strong bond between the mother-daughter duo. While little Gia looked cute as a button, donning a pair of sunglasses, Preity too looked super happy in the picture, as she flaunted her dimples. The second photograph showed Gia and Jai playing with the beach sand. Sharing the photos, she wrote in the caption, “Beach days so much to be grateful for." It seems like the kids and Preity are truly having a fun-filled Saturday, and they enjoyed their day at the beach. Check out the pictures below.

Fans go gaga over Preity Zinta and her kids’ pictures

After the 2000s Bollywood beauty shared the photographs, her fans flooded the comment section of her post with several reactions. “Blessed family,” wrote a fan, while another fan commented, “Awwwww! so lovely pictures.” Other fans too gushed over the pictures as they commented, “Awww cutieee”, “Munchkins !!!”, “Beach happiness” and “God bless you all long life,very loving picture.”

More about Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta is a famous Bollywood actress who has appeared in several delightful gigs. Soldier, Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Veer Zaara are some of her notable works.

