Preity Zinta enjoys fun-filled weekend with Nargis Fakhri; Catch a glimpse of how it went

Preity Zinta had a fantastic reunion with her friend Nargis Fakhri over the weekend, and she couldn't help but share some glimpses of their fun-filled time together with her followers. Preity took to her Instagram to share a glimpse of their amazing weekend with her fans. The actress dropped a video from her memorable day with Fakhri.

Preity Zinta shares a glimpse of her reunion with Nargis Fakhri

Taking to her Instagram, Zinta shared a video featuring some pictures of herself looking incredibly lovely with a blue chequered shirt, fashionable sunglasses, and a round hat. She conveys a relaxed yet stylish mood. Contrarily, Nargis looked stunning in a floral ensemble that was enhanced with hoop earrings that gave her look a sense of sophistication.

Preity expressed her delight in meeting the stunning Nargis Fakhri over the weekend in the caption of the photo. She complimented Nargis on her enthusiasm and vibe and gave her the go-ahead to keep shining, smiling, and keeping in touch.

Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “So awesome to catch up with the gorgeous @nargisfakhri this weekend. Love your energy & your vibe babe. Keep smiling, shining n stay in touch. Muaah,” followed by a red heart emoji and the hashtags ‘girl power’ and ‘ting’ to celebrate their close friendship.

When Preity shared the video, her followers showered it with affection by dropping tons of likes and comments. The actress smile captured the attention of one fan in particular, who called it the video's most beautiful feature. Another admirer praised her stunning looks. Many other people used red heart and fire emojis in the comments to show their love.

Preity Zinta gives a peek into twins’ mundan ceremony

The actress had already shared a touching anecdote from her personal life before her pleasant reunion with Nargis. After their mundan ceremony, a Hindu tradition in which a baby's hair is shaved off for purification and to symbolise escape from previous lifetimes, she tweeted a photo of her children, Jai and Gia.

The mundan ceremony is regarded in Hinduism as a symbol of purification and release, as Preity described in her caption. She shared the photo with her followers to mark the occasion and to convey her happiness at having witnessed the significant turning point in her children's lives.

Fans of the actress who are always curious to learn more about her personal and professional life have undoubtedly been charmed by the updates on her social media accounts. Preity Zinta never ceases to enchant her audience with her contagious grin, impeccable sense of style, and kindness in both her on- and off-screen interactions.

