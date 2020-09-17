  1. Home
Preity Zinta excited & nervous about quarantine coming to an end as she preps for Kings XI Punjab's IPL match

While Preity Zinta's 7-day quarantine in Dubai ends today, the actress is excited to get out and hit the ground running for IPL which begins on 19 September.
Preity Zinta in Dubai for IPL 2020 Kings XI Punjab. Preity Zinta excited & nervous about quarantine coming to an end as she preps for Kings XI Punjab's IPL match.
Preity Zinta has been away from the big screen for quite sometime now but the actress continues to surprise her fans and followers on Instagram with photos and videos. As co-owner of cricket team Kings XI Punjab in the upcoming Indian Premier League, Preity Zinta reached Dubai a few days and has since been in quarantine. While her 7-day quarantine ends today, the actress is excited to get out and hit the ground running for IPL which begins on 19 September. 

Taking to Instagram, Preity shared a video from her hotel room and revealed that she is looking forward to the upcoming season. The actress also revealed that she has undergone multiple Covid tests and has so far tested negative.  "I'm super excited because I'm going to come out tomorrow. I just had a Covid test and even though I haven't really met anybody, there's a little bit of nervousness," Preity said. 

Sharing the video, Preity captioned it, "Day 6 of Quarantine feels brighter cuz it’s time to get out tomorrow ( provided I test negative for my fourth covid test - yes I’ve had another as per IPL protocol ) so I can shoot the Sponsor commercial with the team I think I’ve had enough me time for some time now #Day6 #Quarantinelife #Ipl2020 #Dubai #Ting."

Take a look at the video below:

The IPL will begin with Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings going head-to-head on the first day. Whereas, Preity's team Kings XI Punjab will play against Delhi Capitals on 20 September. 

Who are you supporting in the upcoming season of IPL? Let us know in the comments below. 

