Preity Zinta expresses grief on Sushant Singh Rajput's second death anniversary, 'Hope you are...'

Sushant Singh Rajput may no longer be with us, but his memories and movies continue to live on, two years down the line. The actor, who enjoyed a massive fan following and had won millions of hearts with his acting prowess, passed away on June 14, 2020, and his unfortunate demise had left everyone heartbroken. Even after two years, his fans, friends, and family continue to miss Sushant Singh Rajput’s presence in their respective lives. On his death anniversary, the social media was buzzing with tweets and posts remembering the late actor. Actress Preity Zinta, who has been a part of iconic films like Dil Se, Dil Chahta Hai, and Kal Ho Naa Ho, expressed grief on the loss of the prolific actor.

The Dil Chahta Hai actress took to Instagram and shared a beautiful photo of hers with Sushant Singh Rajput. In the picture, both of them donned Preity's IPL team, Punjab Kings jersey which was earlier known as Kings XI Punjab. The post read, “Hope you are at peace wherever you are #GoneTooSoon” along with a heartbroken emoticon. Clearly, Sushant’s absence is felt as the whole world continues to come to terms with the sad demise of such a great actor.

Have a look at Preity Zinta’s Instagram post:

Apart from Preity, many other actors like Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Sanjana Sanghi, and Rhea Chakraborty expressed their grief for the loss of the actor. Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie Dil Bechara received a lot of love, thus acting as a perfect tribute to the late actor. Preity Zinta is not seen much in movies these days. The actress and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed twins Jai and Gia through surrogacy earlier this year and are now a happy family of four. The beautiful mommy of two also manages her IPL team Punjab Kings. She was seen in last year’s IPL auctions but gave it a miss this year.

