Preity Zinta is full of gratitude for nature amid Covid scare, shares a beautiful message; WATCH

During the COVID-ridden times, different people found their solace in different hobbies. Be it reading, cooking, or gardening, numerous beautiful hobbies took birth in people as they were confined to their homes. Recently, in a serene and peaceful post, the gorgeous Preity Zinta shared something that kept her going - gardening. The actress has been busy with her mommy duties since the time she and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed their twins in November. Her recent post is sure to inspire you and leave a smile on your face.

In the video that Preity shared on her social media with her fans, she talked about her plants and also proudly showed off her navel orange tree. In her caption, she penned down a sweet note where she expressed how her plants kept her going and urged her Instagram family to start planting. She wrote, "With the surge of covid cases around us and newborns at home we have been in our own bio bubble - in our own world. I’m not going to lie - It’s been tough to be indoors for so long. What keeps me going besides the kids are my lovely plants, fruit and vegetable trees. This navel orange tree is 2 years old and has the sweetest oranges. If you can try planting one pls do it. After oranges from Nagpur these oranges are my favourite. Here’s to appreciating the simple things in life & finding an organic connection with Mother Earth." Moreover, she cutely credited her hubby for taking her video.

Check Preity's post:

While the actress hasn’t been very active on the acting front, she always stays in the limelight with her beautiful social media posts.

