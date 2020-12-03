Preity Zinta gears up for another lockdown as she snaps a selfie on the empty streets of Los Angeles

With coronavirus cases surging in the US every single day, LA seems to be the worst affected of all and Preity Zinta revealed that the city will go into another three-week lockdown.

, who has moved base and is now settled in Los Angeles with husband Gene Goodenough, took to social media on Thursday to share a not so great news. The actress, who spent almost a month in Dubai for the IPL 2020, headed back to the US as her team did not make it to the finals. Now, Preity revealed that she is not too excited for the coming weeks as Los Angeles is going into another lockdown.

With coronavirus cases surging in the US every single day, LA seems to be the worst affected of all. As per reports, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti issued a fresh order for residents to stay at home, warning that the city is approaching a “devastating tipping point”. He said that if enough strict measures are not put into place, the city's hospitals will be flooding with patients in the coming weeks.

Preity snapped up a selfie of her and husband Gene on the empty streets of LA as she gets reads to stay indoors ahead of Christmas. She wrote, "The streets are empty again as LA goes into another 3 week lockdown. I cannot believe this is happening again Take care everyone Stay safe everyone and plsss wear your masks #La #Patiparmeshwar #Lockdown #Staysafe #Ting."

Take a look at Preity Zinta's latest post below:

US is currently leading in the number of cases and deaths in the world with its highest day fatality number reaching more than 2,700 on Wednesday.

ALSO READ: Kal Ho Na Ho turns 17: Preity Zinta is thankful to Shah Rukh Khan as she reminisces fond memories of the film

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×