Preity Zinta & Gene Goodenough thank everyone for wishes; Rajkummar Rao says ‘Can’t wait to meet little ones’

A few days ago Bollywood actress Preity Zinta announced that she and her husband Gene Goodenough has welcomed twins via surrogacy. The couple shared the good news on their official social media handles. They were blessed with twin baby girl and boy and well she also revealed the names of the kids--Gia and Jai. As soon as the couple shared the news, celebrities congratulated them on the new phase. Today, the actress shared a picture and a thanking note on her Instagram.