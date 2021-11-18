Preity Zinta & Gene Goodenough welcome twins via surrogacy; Rakul Preet, Amrita Rao, Nargis Fakhri send wishes

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough has welcomed twins via surrogacy. The couple announced the news on social media. The actress informed fans and friends that she and Gene were blessed with twin baby girl and boy. She also revealed that they have named them Gia and Jai. Well, as soon as the couple shared the news, celebrities started sending them wishes and congratulated for the new phase. From Rakul Preet to Rubina Dilaik all wished them on social handle. Preity shared the news both on Instagram and Twitter.

The actress had written, “Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene & I are overjoyed & our hearts are filled with so much gratitude & with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough & Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family. We are very excited about this new phase in our lives. A heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and to our surrogate for being part of this incredible journey. Loads of love and light - Gene, Preity, Jai & Gia #gratitude#family #twins #ting.”

Rakul Preet, Nargis Fakhri wrote congratulations. Amrita Rao and Rubina Dilaik also wrote the same with heart emojis in the comment section.

Take a look at the post here:

Preity and Gene got married in 2016. She currently stays in Los Angeles. The actress juggles her time between US and India and keeps her fans updated with her life's shenanigans.

