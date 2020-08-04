Preity Zinta gets emotional after watching Dil Bechara again, misses Sushant Singh Rajput; Says ‘it's surreal'

Preity Zinta watched Dil Bechara for the second time and got emotional. The actress thanked Mukesh Chhabra for doing justice to Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie

It’s been a little more than a week since Dil Bechara was released on Disney+ Hotstar. Within 24 hours of its release, the film was watched by 95 million viewers and registered a record-breaking viewership. The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on 14th June and is missed dearly by his family, friends, and fans. Most recently actress took to her social media account revealing, she is watching the movie yet again and thanked director Mukesh Chhabra for doing full justice to the late actor’s last movie.

Taking to her Twitter account, Preity uploaded two pictures. One, a still from the movie and the other a screengrab from the movie showcasing Sushant’s quote. Alongside the pictures she wrote, “Saw #Dilbechara again Thank you @CastingChhabra for doing full justice to Sushant’s last movie It was surreal, a tearjerker & an emotional roller coaster all the way. @sanjanasanghi96 U & the rest of the cast did a fab job Congratulations to all of you. #Bittersweet #MissU."

Here is Preity Zinta's post:

Saw #Dilbechara again Thank you @CastingChhabra for doing full justice to Sushant’s last movie It was surreal, a tearjerker & an emotional roller coaster all the way. @sanjanasanghi96 U & the rest of the cast did a fab job Congratulations to all of you. #Bittersweet #MissU pic.twitter.com/CjxUV8tYD2 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) August 4, 2020

This is not the first time the actress shared her emotions related to the late actor and his sudden demise. Previously when the trailer to Dil Bechara was released, the actress took to her Twitter account and shared an emotional message on how the most painful goodbyes are the ones that are never said or explained.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide and Mumbai police are investigating the death of the actor and have recorded statements of people who were associated with the late actor.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

