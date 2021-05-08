Preity Zinta gets her second jab of COVID 19 vaccine; Urges everyone to get vaccinated ‘so we are all safe’

As Preity Zinta got herself vaccinated for COVID 19, she has stated that it is important for everyone to get vaccinated to keep the deadly virus at bay.

The COVID 19 pandemic in India is witnessing its second wave at the moment and it is getting worse by the day. Thousands of cases are being reported by every day across the country and everyone has been advised to take the necessary precautions along with getting vaccinated. Amid this several celebs have also come forward to get vaccinated and had urged people to take up the vaccine. And now another celeb has joined the list of celebs who got vaccinated.

We are talking about who recently got her second jab of the COVID 19 vaccine. The Koi Mil Gaya actress took to micro-blogging site Twitter and shared pics of herself wherein she was seen getting herself vaccinated at the BKC office in Mumbai. In the caption, Preity urged everyone to get themselves vaccinated as this will help to keep everyone safe. “I took my second covid shot and am vaccinated. I would request everyone to get vaccinated so we are all safe. #Getvaccinated #Staysafe” Preity tweeted.

Take a look at Preity Zinta’s tweet:

I took my second covid shot and am vaccinated. I would request everyone to get vaccinated so we are all safe. #Getvaccinated #Staysafe pic.twitter.com/HB8IDbP0kl — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 8, 2021

Meanwhile, celebs like Sonu Sood, , Amitabh Bachchan, etc. have also got themselves vaccinated and have been encouraging fans to take the vaccine. This isn’t all. Several celebs have also come forward to help the nation in this crisis situation. Recently, and Virat Kohli had also started a COVID 19 fundraiser. Sharing the news, Anushka wrote, "As our country battles the second wave of Covid-19, and our healthcare systems are facing extreme challenges, it breaks my heart to see our people suffering. So, Virat and I have initiated a campaign #InThisTogether, with Ketto, to raise funds for Covid-19 relief. We shall all overcome this crisis together. Please step forward to support India and Indians. Your contribution will help in saving lives during this critical time. Click on the link in my bio to make an impact. Mask up! Stay home! Stay safe!"

Also Read: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli start COVID 19 fundraiser, urge all to help: It pains us to see our country suffer

Share your comment ×