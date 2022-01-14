Preity Zinta gives ‘mommy vibes’ as she cuddles one of her twins in THIS cozy glimpse; PIC inside

Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough welcomed their twins via surrogacy in November last year. They named their little munchkins- Jai and Gia. Undoubtedly, Preity is embracing motherhood. Ever since the birth of her twins Jai and Gia, the Kal Ho Naa Ho actress is sharing her experience as a new mother with her fans on social media. This time too, she took to Instagram to share the latest photo with one of her twins. Both mother and baby looked like a bundle of warmth and cuteness in the photo.

In the post, the actress was hugging her baby with all affection and love. They both looked cozy in winter-appropriate attires. Preity donned a green pullover while her baby was wearing a pink sweater. However, the Veer-Zaara actress chose not to reveal the face of her kid in the photo. While sharing the beautiful post, she wrote, “Mommy vibes.” Her fans also poured love on them in the comment section. A fan wrote, “Aww so beautiful. Hope we see your Angel soon. God bless you.” Others dropped heart emojis in the comments.

See Preity’s post here:

Recently, Preity had shared an unseen pic with his Koi Mil Gaya co-star Hrithik Roshan on his 48th birthday. Sharing the photo, she had also penned a heartfelt note. It read, “Happy birthday my darling @iHrithik. Sorry had to post this photo cuz it always makes me laugh and think of our fun and mad times together. She further added, “Wanna see you smile n shine today, tomorrow, and always Love you loads. #throwback #HappyBirthday #ting.”

