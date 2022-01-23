Preity Zinta goes 'down memory lane', appreciates Salman Khan's movie Maine Pyaar Kiya

The movies from 80’s and 90’s eras are the ultimate comfort films. There is something about the songs, the actors, the simple concepts that make you feel nostalgic about the good old days when the worries of a pandemic-ridden world didn’t weigh you down. The best time to catch up with them? Of course - the weekends. Preity Zinta, recently, put up her sweet weekend plans which involved watching an old movie featuring her old friend. Disclaimer: You will get serious cravings to watch your go-to ‘old is gold’ movie!

In the Instagram story that Preity Zinta uploaded, she could be seen gushing about the 1989 blockbuster hit ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’. The ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ actress had the movie on her TV and recorded a small clip from it. Along with the story, she wrote, ’Going down memory lane with Maine Pyar Kiya.’ Then, she went on to praise Salman Khan and entire team’s phenomenal job on the film. She wrote, ‘@beingsalmankhan All you guys did such a great job.’

On the personal front, Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough delivered their twins via surrogacy last November. Jai and Gia are their little munchkins' names. She's been very occupied with her motherhood duties since then. She often shares images of her children to her fans. She recently even posted a photo of herself embracing one of her twins with the caption "Mommy vibes.” While the actress isn’t very active on the Bollywood scene now, you can always catch up with her life updates on her social media.

