Preity Zinta 'grooms' her skills in Quarantine
Last month, Preity, who donned the hat of a barber for her husband Gene Goodenough, has once again taken the scissors in her hand.
"I know I have a future in Hair dressing... when my husband allows me to give him a hair cut again #Patiparmeshwar #Ting," she captioned the clip.
Reacting to the post, a user commented: "Looking like now you are professional in this work."
Agreeing to the user, Preity said that it's her "corona talent".
Also Read: Hrithik Roshan reminisces his friendship with Jaadu as Koi Mil Gaya clocked 17 years, says 'will meet again'